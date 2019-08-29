Karen Ray 1948 - 2019

Karen Ray peacefully passed away August 29, 2019, at home with her loving family, following a four-year battle with Alzheimer’s disease. To say she will be missed is inadequate. She was the loving wife for 50 years of her husband, George, and the mother of her devoted son, Ralph (R.W.).

Karen was born June 8, 1948, the daughter of Urban and Lois Schmitt and the sister of Donald Schmitt.

Karen worked as a partner and receptionist for 25 years in her husband George’s veterinary clinic in Pioneer, California. Following George’s retirement, the couple moved to McMinnville where R.W. had just graduated from Willamette University in 2001. For several years Karen worked as a teacher’s assistant at Mac High, where she loved interacting with her students.

She and George enjoyed backpacking, hiking, camping and bike riding. One of her fondest memories was when, in 1976, she and George went on a seven-week, 2500 mile bicycle trip from the Oregon coast, along parts of the “Trail of Tears," through Yellowstone Park and ending in eastern Kansas.

Karen will be sorely missed by her family and friends who knew her. She was a very kind, caring and loving person. Condolences can be sent to George’s email – georgemcminnville@gmail.com

