Kaitlyn Marie Dodson 1990 - 2025

Kaitlyn Marie Dodson, 34, of Dallas, Oregon, passed away March 14, 2025, at home.

She was born May 2, 1990, to Dean and Cindy Dodson; being born with the rare genetic disorder, Rett Syndrome.



Katy attended school in Perrydale and Dallas.



She is survived by her parents, Dean and Cindy; brothers, Eric (Lindsay) and Devin (Kaylee); and her beloved nephews, Preston and Oliver.



A memorial service and reception will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 22, 2025, at Bollman’s Tribute Center in Dallas, Oregon.