By Ossie Bladine • Editor • October 11, 2024 Tweet

K9 unit tracks down eluder, alleged car thief

Yamhill County Sheriff’s Deputy Brett Adamski, working a special speed enforcement detail, initiated a traffic stop for speeding around 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, in the area of Highway 18 and Harmony Road, near Stuart Grenfell Park. As Adamski approached the Chevrolet truck, the driver sped away, Captain Todd Whitlow told the News-Register, and after about 600 feet, the vehicle came to an abrupt stop and Greer fled on foot.

Officers contacted the owner of the car, a Grand Ronde resident, who was out of town and stated no one should have his vehicle.

Six YCSO deputies, a McMinnville officer and K9 and one state trooper were involved in a search for Greer that lasted about 75 minutes, Whitlow said.

McMinnville Police released a statement regarding use of the K9.

“K9 Storm tracked for approximately 45 minutes and over a mile in distance through several rural properties in the area for the driver,” Mac PD said. “Ultimately he located the suspect who was hiding in heavy brush along a nearby road, just yards away from a deputy on containment. The subject was taken into custody without incident.”

At his arraignment hearing on Monday, Greer, who frequently ignored advice from the judge to remain silent, claimed his boss gave him the keys to the truck and denied it was a stolen vehicle.

The alleged victim told Adamski that he met Greer about two days before the incident, and he was letting Greer stay on his property because he was down his luck. The victim told Greer the truck was a farm vehicle only, with no registration or insurance, and was adamant that he not use the truck, Whitlow told the News-Register.

Deputy District Attorney Alexa Corzine told the judge Monday that Greer is a multi-state offender, with arrests in Illinois, Florida, Nebraska, Colorado, Montana, Tennessee and Arizona, and has at least one outstanding warrant for failure to appear in another state.

Visiting judge David Hanson agreed with the state and pre-trial release recommendation that Greer is a flight risk, and ordered bail be set at $25,000.

On Wednesday, a grand jury indicted Greer on three Class C felonies — fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, possession of a stolen motor vehicle and unauthorized use of a vehicle — along with one misdemeanor count of fleeing or attempting to elude. He is scheduled to be arraigned on the indictment Monday.

In its press release, Mac Police noted the three canine teams are supported by the community.

“The team is always accepting financial donations that help with equipment, canine replacement and medical costs that go beyond our budget. Donations can be made at the police department.”