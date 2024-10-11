Investigating the Bible: Words possess great power
By DAVID CARLSON PASTOR
The outspoken and sometimes outrageous daughter of President Teddy Roosevelt, Alice Roosevelt Longworth, said, “If you can’t say something good about someone, sit right here by me.” Criticizing others in their absence is common. The old children’s rhyme, “Sticks and stones may break my bones, but words will never hurt me,” is quite untrue. The Bible teaches that words can harm or heal.
In the Old Testament, spoken promises, called oaths, were irrevocable. Rebekah, the wife of Isaac, carried twin sons in her womb. Esau was born first and he “… came out all red, all his body like a hairy cloak, so they called his name Esau. Afterward his brother came out with his hand holding Esau’s heel, so his name was called Jacob.” (Genesis 25:25,26; English Standard Version used throughout). Being the oldest by minutes, Esau would receive double the inheritance of all his father’s wealth. However, when Esau was a young man, he went out hunting for the day and returned famished. Jacob had delicious stew and bread already prepared. Before he would give his brother food, “Jacob said, ‘Sell me your birthright now.’ So he swore to him and sold his birthright to Jacob.” (Genesis 25: 31-33). Later Isaac was deceived by Rebekah and Jacob into also giving all the blessing due the firstborn son to Jacob (Genesis 27:5-29). Esau’s and Isaac’s oaths could not be revoked. Jacob inherited great wealth and his twelve sons became the nation Israel.
The Old Testament also teaches the healing power of words. “A soft answer turns away wrath, but a harsh word stirs up anger. The tongue of the wise commends knowledge, but the mouths of fools pours out folly.” (Proverbs 15:1-2). Solomon was the son of David and famous for his wisdom. Once, two women came to him, each claiming to be the mother of an infant.
To settle the matter, Solomon said, “…’Bring me a sword.’ So a sword was brought before the king. And the king said, ‘Divide the living child in two, and give half to the one and half to the other.’” (1 Kings 3:24-25). The first woman told the king to stop and give the living child to the other woman. The other woman coldly said, “‘He shall be neither mine nor yours; divide him.’ Then the king answered and said, ‘Give the living child to the first woman, and by no means put him to death; she is his mother.’” (1 Kings 3:26-27).
We still have honest and fair judges. David Jeremiah wrote of a Michigan judge, Raymond Voet, who had a long-standing rule: cell phones off in his courtroom. Violators would be fined $25. When Judge Voet’s own cell phone rang loudly during a prosecutor’s closing argument, he paused the proceeding, found himself in contempt of court, and paid the $25 fine.
Words matter. They can harm. “A worthless man plots evil, and his speech is like a scorching fire. A dishonest man spreads strife, and a whisperer separates close friends. A man of violence entices his neighbor and leads him in a way that is not good.” (Proverbs 16:27-29).
Words can heal. “The heart of the wise makes his speech judicious and adds persuasiveness to his lips. Gracious words are like a honeycomb, sweetness to the soul and health to the body.” (Proverbs 16:23-24).
The New Testament counsels believers to watch their words. “Walk in wisdom toward outsiders, making the best use of the time. Let your speech always be gracious seasoned with salt, so that you may know how you ought to answer each person.” (Colossians 4:5-6). Abraham Lincoln was the master of responding to personal attacks with grace and wit. In one of his debates, his fierce rival, Stephen A. Douglas called him two-faced. Lincoln turned to his audience and asked, “I’ll leave it to you. If I had another face, do you think I would wear this one?”
David Carlson Pastor (yes, that is his last name, not his profession) is a Polk County resident and graduate of Bethel Theological Seminary in Minnesota (M.Div., M.Th.).
