By Kirby Neumann-Rea • Of the News-Register • October 11, 2024

District offers support after student’s suicide

Submitted photo## Students created a tribute wall Thursday in honor of Mikalynn Jayde Morris on the side of the Young Life House on 14th and Ford streets near the high school.

Mikalynn Jayde Morris was a sophomore at McMinnville High School.

“We implore each and every student to connect your friends to help if they need it and seek out support for yourself if you need it,” principal Dave Furman told students in a video message sent to families Wednesday.

“Keep her family in your thoughts and help those who are hurting,” Furman said. “Your teachers, staff and I, all of us are all here for you.”

Superintendent Debbie Brocket called it “a double trauma” since the girl’s mother is a district employee. Extra staff are on notice to back up their colleagues, and counselors are being made available to adults affected by the death.

“This is our second loss in the community in a short time. It’s a lot,” Furman said, referring to the accidental death last week of a 15-year-old Mac High sophomore in a dirt bike accident in Otis in Lincoln County.

“These losses can bring up a variety of emotions,” he said. “Some folks will be very, very sad, others may be angry or confused. Some kids just want to have a normal day. We have counselors from other schools, and local community partners are here and ready to help students, no matter what they are processing.”

Brockett said the school is stressing to students that “it is okay to not be okay,” and to reach out for any reason to a counselor or trusted friend, and to help anyone who shows signs they are struggling emotionally.

“We truly want to hear when kids need support and to let them know we have resources,” she said.

The tragedy marks the third death by suicide by a Mac High student in that last 10 months. The district and local agencies and nonprofits convened a “safety summit” in March 2024 in response to the two earlier self-inflicted deaths.

Brockett said the array of counseling resources includes the Crisis Response Team, people from agencies and other school districts, including Willamette Education Service District.

“Every tragedy is hard. Every tragedy is difficult,” Brockett said, and responses vary by student and by group, she noted.



“I am sorry to again be sharing sad news,” Furman said in his video. “As unified community, we’ll move through these losses together.”

Furman noted that at MHS, helping or seeking help could mean helping a friend to go to a counselor or a trusted adult, or to call Safe Oregon anonymous tip line if they have concerns.

“It is so very important that you reach out for help yourself if you need and on behalf of those around you if they say things that tell you they are struggling, and encourage them to seek help. Suicide should not be an option,” Furman said.

Mikalynn’s grandfather, Mike Morris of McMinnville, stated on Facebook Thursday, “It is with a broken heart that I post this. Yesterday afternoon our family lost the bright light in our world. Our beloved daughter, sister and granddaughter Mikalynn Jayde Morris took her own life. We are all lost is so many ways and have pulled together tight to hold on to one another while we get through the minutes, hours and days ahead. We want to thank our friends, family and community as you wrap your arms around us, we need you now more than ever. We will keep you updated on a celebration of life. Please give everyone in your circle a hug and tell them you love them in memory and honor of our dearly loved Mikalynn.”

He told the News-Register his granddaughter was “a great person, an excellent student, and no one in her world saw this coming.”



Hotlines available

Anyone experiencing a mental health crisis can call 1-844-842-8200.

Teenagers can also seek help from a teen-specific help line, by texting “teen2teen” to 839863, or calling 1-877-968-8491.

The LGBTQ community may access knowledgeable help by calling the LGBTQ suicide hotline, at 1-866-488-7386.

The national suicide hotline is available under a newly-created number — simply dial 988. When connected, dial 1 for veterans, 2 for Spanish and 3 for LGBTQ.

Help is also available by texting 273TALK to 839863.

Also available are: Senior Loneliness line: 1-503-200-1633; and Mental Health Peer Support Line: 1-503-474-5509.