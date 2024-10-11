By Scott Unger • Of the News-Register • October 11, 2024 Tweet

Residents raise concerns over off-leash dogs

Kirby Neumann-Rea/News-Register##Dogs cavort in Joe Dancer Park, where some residents have complained of problems with dogs allowed to run off-leash.

Resident Erin Lawler addressed the dais, saying she has increasing problems with dogs when taking her two small children to parks such as Joe Dancer, which she described as an “unofficial dog park.”

“We’ve just been having a lot of increased run-in with off-leash dogs in our parks,” she said. “Every time we show up somebody has their dog off leash running through the park or they’re showing up to let them off (leash) to play ball in areas that are clearly marked no off-leash dogs.”

Lawler submitted testimony signed by 42 other residents citing similar issues. The submittal included polling among the group that showed 75% encountered an off-leash dog either daily or weekly in city parks and 86% said off-leash dogs are a growing issue.

“I’ve learned it’s a hot topic,” Lawler said of her conversations with other residents.

Comments from the submittal include complaints about an unleashed dog attacking another at Discovery Meadows Park, fears for the safety of service dogs and dogs urinating or defecating on sports fields.

“Those testimonies are really eye opening,” she said.

Lawler told the dais she is looking for proactive solutions to the problem.

“I think there is definitely a proactive way that we can be cleaning up the neighborhood and kind of encouraging people to police themselves,” she said. “Maybe messaging from the city that we’re going to be working on this or cracking down on this or possibly more presence of enforcement officers, so that people can see, ‘I actually have accountability in this area.’”

Lawler said her survey received 10 additional responses the day of her testimony.

Councilors did not weigh in on the testimony as is city policy during public comment.