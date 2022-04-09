Julie Rose Davis 1950 - 2022

Julie Rose Davis died of natural causes on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at home in McMinnville, Oregon. She was 71. She was born Julie Rose Petrolati on July 31, 1950, in Norristown, Pennsylvania, to parents Eugene A. Petrolati and Bessie (Michaelis) Petrolati.

She was a graduate of A.D. Eisenhower High School Class of 1968. Julie married Barry K. Davis on December 31,1975, and would always celebrate New Year’s Eve as their anniversary. They did not have children of their own, but doted on their nieces and nephews, as well as grand-nieces and-nephews. They were eternally known for being the “cool Aunt and Uncle” among their family members. She loved dogs and was a dog mom to a few beloved Golden Retrievers. Her husband, Barry, preceded her in death on November 1, 2013.

Julie R. Davis is survived by her brother, Eugene Gregory Petrolati of Lafayette, Oregon; and his daughter, Jennifer M. Petrolati of Portland, Oregon. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews through her marriage with Barry K. Davis: Jennifer Myers, Amanda Gallagher, Sean Davis, Karen Davis, Steven Serdikoff, Laura Sheehan, Tonya Neil, Jeoannie Johnson, Paul Paz y Mino, and Andrea Carty.

In 2017, she moved to McMinnville, Oregon, to be closer to her brother and his family; she immediately became enamored with her new home. She loved nature and was passionate about protecting our environment, taking in all the wild places Oregon had to offer, from the coast to the interior forests and mountains. She became an avid hiker with a group of friends, learned how to kayak and even made her own kayak.

She also loved kids, which fueled her desire to volunteer for organizations which supported child development, such as A Family Place Relief Nursery of Yamhill County and the SMART reading program. She became a member of the Kiwanis Club and volunteered regularly for Red Cross blood drives. She was always the first one to raise her hand and volunteer for any cause her friends and community were supporting. She was a voracious reader and sharer of books among her friends. Gardening and rock collecting were among her other hobbies. She loved to travel and had plans to see Alaska this summer with her friends. Her absence is dearly missed by all who were in her orbit, but we will be forever grateful for the time we had with her.

She will be laid to rest on Friday, April 22, 2022, (Earth Day) among the trees at the White Eagle Memorial Preserve in Goldendale, Washington. Her friends and family plan to have a celebration of life later this summer.

Please consider honoring her by sending a donation to A Family Place Relief Nursery: https://www.familyplacerelief.org/