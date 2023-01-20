Julie Ann Kennedy 1960 - 2023

Julie Ann Kennedy passed away January 20, 2023, with her family by her side, at Providence St. Vincent Hospital in Portland, Oregon.

Julie is survived by her loving husband, Berto Kennedy; her two children, Sally Stacy (favorite son in-law, Jake Stacy) and Cory Kennedy; her grandchildren, Carson and Conner Kennedy, and Riley and Stella Stacy. Julie is also survived by her brother, Douglas Wilkerson of Avondale, Arizona. She was preceded in death by her parents, Bob and Norma Wilkerson.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 11, 2023, at the Covenant Church in McMinnville, Oregon.

Donations can be made to Grace Place Learning Center in McMinnville, a special place in Julie’s heart.

