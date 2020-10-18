Judy Hafner 1938 - 2020

Judy Hafner, born October 7, 1938, died October 18, 2020, after suffering a sudden heart attack. Judy is survived by her children, Hilary, Jason and Cara; grandchildren, Tyler, Michael, Mirabel and Will; and great-grandchildren, Noah and Evie. Judy was a wonderful mother-in-law to Jason’s wife Sarah and Cara’s husband Mike and grandmother-in-law to Tyler’s wife Arielle. Judy was a proud native Oregonian, a graduate of Hillsboro High and Linfield College, and a long-time resident of McMinnville and Corvallis.

Judy was known for her elegance, intelligence, beautiful smile and engaging laugh. She was a loving and supportive wife, wonderful mom, grandma/oma, and great-grandmother (GG Judy); avid golfer and yoga enthusiast; world traveler, loyal friend, local sports fan, art and antique collector, cross-stitch expert, soy chai tea aficionado, crossword puzzle pro, play-goer, and loving cat owner. Judy was admired and loved by her family and friends and will be greatly missed. We expect she is happily reunited with the love of her life, Michael P. Hafner, who preceded her in death.

Because of the pandemic, the family is trying to assess how and when to hold a celebration of life for Judy. The family suggests donations be sent to the League of Women Voters of Oregon, Oregon Public Broadcasting, or Oregon Shakespeare Festival c/o McHenry Funeral Home, 206 N.W. Fifth St., Corvallis OR, 97330.