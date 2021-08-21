Judy Fay LacQuaye (Patton) 1957 - 2021

Judy Fay LacQuaye, of McMinnville, Oregon, formerly of La Grande, passed August 21, 2021, at Willamette Valley Medical Center in McMinnville. The family will hold a private memorial.

Judy was born February 27, 1957, in Morganfield, Kentucky, to the late Robert Bowman and Diamond Fay Gross. Mrs. LacQuaye was retired from Summitview Healthcare Center in Washington, where she was employed for many years as a Certified Nurse’s Assistant making a positive impact on the residents and families under her care.

Undoubtedly, you wouldn’t be with her long before you heard all about her wonderful children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She consistently praised the mother that her daughter has become, and was thankful that she absorbed the role as glue of the family. Furthermore, she was proud of her boys’ service in the United States Air Force, ever speaking of their journeys around the globe.

Those who preceded her in death include her parents, Robert Bowman and Diamond Gross; and her husband, Robert LacQuaye.

Those left to forever cherish her memory are her brother, Robert (Nanci) Bowman of New Hampshire; daughter, Kamie (Chris) Chenoweth of McMinnville; sons, Anthony (Erica) Molina, who is stationed in Germany, and Christopher (Samantha) Patton, who is stationed in England; grandchildren, Carleen (Isaac) Wooten, Hannah Chenoweth, Andrea Chenoweth, Hunter Molina, Tanner Molina, Scarlett Patton and Bryce Patton. She is also survived by two great-grandchildren, Nathaniel Wooten and Brielle Wooten.