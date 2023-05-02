Joyce Vereen McMillan 1941 - 2025

Joyce Vereen McMillan, 83, was born August 11, 1941, to Lawrence and Fannie Berkey in Sheridan, Oregon. She passed from this life on April 16, 2025, at her home in West Salem.

Joyce married Bill McMillan in 1963. They had three children and later divorced.

Joyce lived in Sheridan during her early years and made Salem her forever home.

She worked with Salem Housing Authority and the Polk County Housing Authority, where her careers there spanned over 30 years. She also spent time working at Capital Manor.

Joyce was preceded in death by her beautiful daughter, Becky. Joyce is survived by her granddaughter, Ashley Sims.

Joyce is also survived by her sons, John (Lynn) McMillan of Ontario, Oregon, and their children, Brittany, Tiffany, and Michael, and Brady McMillan of Salem, Oregon, and his children, Jarron, Jaidyn, Londyn, Brayden, Blayne, and Brynlee; eight grandchildren; one great-great grandson; brothers, Elmer, Arlen, and Noah Berkey; and many nieces and nephews.

Joyce was an active member of West Hills Community Church in West Salem, where she made many friends. She loved to garden, travel to the Oregon coast, shop, and was always up for an adventure.

Joyce was preceded in death by one sister and three brothers.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, April 25, 2025, at Howell, Edwards, Doerksen with Rigdon-Ransom Funeral Directors,1350 Commercial St. S.E.,Salem, Oregon.