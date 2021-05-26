Joyce A. Olson 1936 - 2021

Joyce A. Olson was born in 1936 to Goldie and James Collins in Pine River, Minnesota. She spent her life in McMinnville, Oregon, leaving only to travel as a military wife. After traveling the world, the family retired from the military in 1968 to reside back in McMinnville, surrounded by a huge extended family.

Joyce was preceded in death by her late husband, Robert (Bob) Keller; and four siblings, Lavon, Marge, Bob and Darell.

Joyce is survived by her husband of 20 years and love of her life, Rodger Olson; three children, Robert (Bob) Keller and wife, Rana, Vicki Keller, and Hayli Victor and husband, Ron; seven grandchildren, Justin Keller, David Keller-Marchese, Brittany Olson, Courtney Olson, Alex Victor, Dallas Victor, and Zoey Victor; and four great-grandchildren.

Joyce will be remembered as a strong woman who had a passion for life. She sang, danced and loved fiercely. For God she lived, and to God’s embrace she now goes; we love you, grandmother, mother, friend and beloved wife; we will be together, forever, once again.

There will be a private interment at 4 p.m. May 26, 2021 at Evergreen Cemetery. To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.