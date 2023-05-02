Josephine "Meredith" Apperson 1927 - 2024

Josephine "Meredith" Apperson, born October 18, 1927, has passed away, leaving behind a legacy of warmth, creativity, and an infectious love for life. Her husband, James Norwood Apperson, preceded her in death in 2019, as did her son, Grant Apperson, who passed earlier this year.

Meredith will be remembered for her warm spirit and a laugh that could light up a room. Her creative talents extended beyond her hand-chiseled concrete pot designs to the beautiful paintings she crafted, each piece a testament to her artistic vision. Her work has left a lasting impression. Some local examples include five of her pots, each the size of hot tubs, commissioned for US Bank in downtown Portland, and another has been welcoming visitors at McMinnville High School office since 1986.

She is survived by her loving children, Terrie Wasson (Bob), Leslie Rogers (Gregg), and Stuart Apperson (Rebecca); her cherished four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. Her younger sister, Nancy, also survives her, sharing not only a familial bond but a spirit of adventure that took them as far as China together so Meredith could see the Great Wall in her 70s!

An avid tennis player, gardener, and water enthusiast, Meredith also had a passion for discovering new camping spots with her family, always eager to see what was just over the next hill.

A private celebration will be held to honor Meredith's life. The family suggests that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the McMinnville High School Arts Department, encouraging young artists to pursue their creative dreams.

Meredith's laughter and presence will be dearly missed by all who knew her. Her spirit, art, and the memories of adventures shared will continue to inspire and bring smiles to the faces of her family and friends.

To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.