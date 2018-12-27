Joseph Robert Budai - 1943 - 2018

Joseph Robert Budai was born September 1, 1943, in Uniontown, Pennsylvania, to Stephen and Anna Budai. His only brother, Billy, passed away as a child. Joseph was a man of impeccable integrity and lived his life to the highest standards. He entered the U.S. Marine Corps in 1961, and was honored to be assigned to the U.S. President's Service in 1963. He remained there until completing his tour of duty in 1966.

He and his wife, Patricia, moved to her hometown of McMinnville, Oregon, where they had two sons, Christopher and Jeffery. Joseph began as a police officer with the city of McMinnville in 1967, and then changed to the Yamhill County Sheriff's office in 1971, where he stayed two years. He also continued his education, achieving a Master's Degree in Criminal Justice from the University of Portland.

In 1973, he moved his family to Forest Grove, Oregon, where he became a mainstay of the Forest Grove Police Department for 27 years. He worked his way through the ranks, completing his tenure as Assistant Chief. During that time, changes occurred with his family life, and he later married again in 1992.

True to his Hungarian ancestry, Joseph had a lifelong desire to travel the country. He and his wife, Gail, chose to retire in 2000 and take to the open road. They traveled full time in their motorhome for 13 years, crossing the country several times, and spending winters "park hosting" in Oregon State parks. They settled in McMinnville in 2013, where they lived until his passing on December 27, 2018.

Joseph is survived by his wife, Gail; sons, Christopher of Albany, Oregon, and Jeffery and wife Jennifer of Columbus, North Carolina; and step-daughter, Kelly McCraw and wife Valarie of Banks. He was also very proud of his five grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, February 1, at St. Francis Church in Roy, with lunch to follow.