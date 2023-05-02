Joseph "Joe" Duane Mann 1938 - 2025

Joseph “Joe” Duane Mann passed away January 29, 2025, at the age of 86. He was born September 17, 1938, in Hermiston, Oregon, to Joseph Arthur Mann and Wilma Arline Strickland.

Joe is survived by his wife, Curry Clark of McMinnville; and her son, Todd Nix, and his family of Annapolis, Maryland; his children, Brian (Heather) of Mulino, Oregon, Laura Pennington (Tom) of Lacey, Washington, and Debi Mann of Portland; his grandchildren, Kyle, Kelly, Rachel, Melissa, Chad, and Chastity; several great-grandchildren; his siblings, Bill Mann, Melinda Newman, Marla Miller, and Lisa Curtis; and numerous nieces and nephews, all whom he loved dearly.

Joe grew up in Irrigon, Oregon; as a junior in 1955, helped lead Irrigon High School to a district title in basketball. Upon graduation in 1956, Joe attended Oregon State University, where he played for the Rooks basketball team and joined the Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity.

He joined the Navy in 1958, and proudly served upon the USS Hancock until 1962, at which time he returned to OSU to play on the varsity basketball team for a season.

In 1963, Joe moved to Denver, Colorado, with his then-wife, Donna (Connelly), followed by Colorado Springs, where he worked for the Provost Marshal at Fort Carson; a job that he was very proud of.

In 1977, Joe moved back to Oregon, residing in Molalla with his second wife, Donna (Ackley), and their blended family of five children. He was very involved within the community, including serving on the school board and in various service clubs, such as the VFW, Elks, Moose, and Rotary.

In 2010, Joe moved to McMinnville, Oregon, and lived the past 15 years with his current wife, Curry Clark. He was active within his church, including serving community members in need at the Soup Kitchen at St. Barnabas. He was also a member of the local VFW and enjoyed visiting with numerous friends and family members, sharing stories and laughs.

He was very passionate about sports and was a lifelong fan of the Oregon State Beavers football and basketball programs and the Denver Broncos.

Joe loved people and had many friends and family members who loved him dearly and will miss his sense of humor, kind spirit, patriotism, and overall passion for life.

A service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, February 8, 2025, at St. Barnabas Episcopal Church in McMinnville, followed by a short reception.

In lieu of flowers, please consider submitting a donation in his name to the Homeward Bound Pets Humane Society of McMinnville, Oregon. To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.