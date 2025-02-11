Release revoked for Sheridan woman charged with sex crimes

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
The News-Register and NewsRegister.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The News-Register and NewsRegister.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Comments
Flex5796
She lost the right to care for her child when she sexually abused and took part in the rape of another. "Faustian Choice" my butt, she needs to go due time Leukemia or not. She tore a childhood away from a minor, she needs to have the loving care that she would have received torn from her. When are lawmakers going to take note that sexual predator's don't need to plea down out of their charges to lesser ones, the damage they inflict on others doesn't plea down out of their lives why should we allow them to plea out of the repercussions of their actions?