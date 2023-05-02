L. Grace Allen 1947 - 2025

L. Grace Allen passed away February 9, 2025, in Eugene, Oregon. at the age of 77. She was born March 7, 1947, in Jenner Township, Pennsylvania.

Grace and her husband, Tom, raised their family in Willamina, Oregon, and ran Tom Allen Insurance in Willamina and McMinnville. She later went on to be a successful Realtor, ending her career at Bella Casa Real Estate Group.

She will be greatly missed by her surviving family: children, Carrie Munsell (Leigh), Lori Smucker (Rob), and Amy Wurst (Tony); grandchildren, Taylor, Jordan, Ben (Susie), Levi (Kendra), Madalyn (Nick), Tommy, and Zach; and her sister, Betty Kelly. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Tom; mother, Geraldine; sister, Barbara; and brother, Dennis.

Grace's Memorial will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, February 15, 2025, at Rock of Ages Valley View Retirement Village, 15600 S.W. Rock of Ages Road, McMinnville, Oregon 97128.