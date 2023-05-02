David R Reid 1955 - 2025

David R Reid, of McMinnville, Oregon, passed away peacefully at his home on February 5, 2025, after a short battle with cancer. He was born July 8, 1955, to James and Betty Reid of Grand Ronde.

David was a devoted husband to Marilyn for 42 years. He loved his children, Tara, Bryan, and Gevan; adored his five grandchildren; and one great-grandson. He is survived by his three brothers, Bart, Bill, and Gevan; and sister, Janel; and several nephews, nieces, and cousins.

There will be a Celebration of Life at 2 p.m. Sunday, February 16, 2025, at the Evergreen Lodge, 500 Cumulus Avenue, McMinnville, Oregon.