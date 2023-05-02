Bruce Edward Kadell 1957 - 2025

Bruce Edward Kadell, 67, of Salem, Oregon, passed away February 4, 2025. He was born September 14, 1957, to Charles and Sally (Guy) in McMinnville, Oregon.

Bruce proudly served in the United States Navy aboard the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower before embarking on a successful career in materials management. Over the span of more than 40 years, he worked for several aviation guidance companies, retiring from Garmin AT in May of 2023.

He married Sharon Silbernagel on October 1, 1983, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Sublimity.

Bruce was a member of the FFA, and his hobbies included his love for farming, most specifically driving tractor, precision machining, coaching youth sports, watching college sports on TV, camping, and boating. He was known as a “Jack-of-all-trades” and could fix almost anything.

Bruce was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Sharon Kadell; children, Matt (Emilee) and Michael (Jessica Johnson); brother, Dean Kadell; sister, April Rhyne; and six grandchildren.

A private service will be held at a later date. Donations in Bruce's memory can be made to the FFA through the Marion County Fair Foundation, 12423 River Road N.E., Gervais, OR 97026.

Serving the family: North Santiam Funeral Service, Stayton.