99W reopens after crash investigation at intersection of 18 near Lafayette and Dayton

11:45 a.m.-- According to ODOT, Highway 99W at Highway 18 has reopened after the investigation wrapped up.

Highway 99W is closed at its intersection with Highway 18, east of Lafayette and north of Dayton, due to a wreck, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation.

Investigating the crash may take several hours, ODOT officials said about 10 a.m..

A detour is in place. Drivers may want to look for an alternate route if they are heading toward Newberg from the McMinnville area.