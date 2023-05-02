David Paul Cox 1946 - 2025

David Paul Cox passed away February 1, 2025, with his family by his side. He was 78 years old. He was born October 3, 1946, in Portland, Oregon, to Joseph and Lydia Cox.

Dave spent most of his life growing up in Hillsboro, Oregon. He graduated in 1964 from Hillsboro High School, then attended Oregon State University and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Horticulture Science. Immediately after graduation from Oregon State, Dave left to serve his country in the Vietnam War. He served his country proudly, earning letters of commendation and a Bronze Star. After returning from Vietnam, he met the love of his life, an Iowa farm girl named Charlotte. They spent the next 52 years at each other’s side, building a family and wonderful life in the nursery business.

Dave spent his entire career growing trees, well-versed in all aspects of the business. He was an exceptional husband, father, grandfather, and mentor to many people along the way. He loved to share his keen knowledge of growing shade trees, especially the pruning aspect. Dave’s hobbies included working on his landscape, reading, any form of football, and spending as much time as he could with his family and grandchildren.

Dave is survived by his wife, Charlotte; son, Darin (Katie); daughter, Lisa; and two amazing grandchildren, Tyler and Rachel. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Department or the McMinnville Fire District c/o Macy & Son Funeral Directors.

