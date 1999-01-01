Jose Chavez Aviles 1937 - 2020

Jose Chavez Aviles was born March 17, 1937, to Maria Trancito Aviles Corral and Tomas Chavez Cervantes, near the town of Tacambaro, Michoacán, Mexico, where he lived and was raised along with his two younger brothers, Socorro and Felipe.

In 1959, Jose married Marcelina Contreras Botello and moved to the city of Patzcuaro, where they had a juice stand in the marketplace.

In 1970, he moved with his family to Coalcoman, Michoacán, where he worked moving construction materials till 1986, when he migrated to McMinnville, Oregon, and worked at Bailey Nurseries in Yamhill until 2005, when he retired.

He enjoyed music and gardening, mostly spending time working on bikes that he would often gift friends and family. He had a great sense of humor and often made jokes, but was always there to help a friend. Because of this, he had many friends. To have known him would have been to love him.

He is survived by his 10 children, Juana, Salvador, Abel, Javier, Rosalinda, Jorge, Maria Lourdes, Manuel, Nora and Miguel Chavez; 27 grandkids; and six great-grandkids.

