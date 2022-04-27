Jonathan Keen 2002 - 2022

Jonathan James Keen passed away unexpectedly on April 27, 2022, at the age of 20, doing what he loved and being outdoors in the wilderness.

Born to Jamie and Nathan on January 8, 2002, Jonathan came into this world fighting, beating the odds as a baby. When Jonathan started to walk, he immediately became obsessed with the outdoors. He enjoyed spending as much time as possible in the woods, climbing as high as possible in any trees. Some of Jonathan’s favorite activities were sports. When Jonathan was in second grade, he started playing football and quickly developed a passion and skill for the game. He enjoyed wrestling and won a state gold medal in his first competition. Everything Jonathan has done in life was full force, nothing, including injuries, could stop him.

In high school, he met his true love and passion in his son, Leland. His baby immediately became his life and his full focus. Jonathan wanted to be a Marine. Having the baby fueled that even further, wanting the best life and benefits for his son. After graduating from McMinnville High School in 2020, Jonathan started getting ready for the Marine Corps. He shipped out in April of 2021, and earned the title Marine on July 30, 2021.

Our family was not expecting the loss of Jonathan or for his life to be cut so short so soon. We are devastated by this loss and will feel the absence of Jonathan forever. He was the sweetest, kindest, most loving soul, and a joy to be around. He loved his family and friends, and always lived life on his terms. Jonathan will be forever missed.

Jonathan is survived by his precious son, Leland; his mom, Jamie (and Tyrel); his dad, Nathan (and Brandi); his brothers, Nathan, Jacob and Tyler; sister, Ashley; grandparents, Charlene, Janet and James; aunts, Michelle, Eileen and Melissa; uncles, James, Steven, Cory, Randy, James and Albert; several great-aunts and uncle; and a multitude of cousins.



Rest In the arms of Jesus until we see you again!



Memorial Services will be held Saturday, June 4.