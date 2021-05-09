Jon M. Dent 1947 - 2021

Jon Michael Dent passed away at age 73 from cancer on Mother’s Day, May 9, 2021, with his brother and sister at his side.

He was born in Eugene, Oregon, to Lyle A. Dent and Violet M. Dent. While the family was living in Creswell, he was rescued from a house fire as a baby by a neighbor. He was the sixth of nine siblings.

Jon grew up in Sheridan, Oregon, and loved nature, animals and fishing. He enjoyed feeding the birds and knew a lot about them. Jon had a wonderful memory and people came to him for help in remembering occurrences in their past.

Jon joined the Army right out of high school. He got to travel and enjoyed Germany greatly. After he was honorably discharged in 1968, he found employment in the logging mill industry, and ended his working career at Meeker Granary.

Jon is survived by his two sons, Joseph Smith (Tanya) and Craig Dent; brothers, Carroll Dent (Elizabeth), and Steven Dent (Condessa); sister, Betty Yoder (Ken); brothers-in-law, Jack Butler and Edwin Johnson; sister-in-law, Gail Dent; grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his beloved cat, Charlie.

He was predeceased by father, Lyle Dent, and mother, Violet Dent; his brothers, Terry Dent, James Dent and David Dent; and sisters, Dixie Butler and Ruth Johnson.

Jon believed in Jesus and prayed faithfully.

A graveside service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, May 22, 2021, at Buck Hollow Cemetery in Sheridan.

Special thanks to Life Care Center and Brighton Hospice for their loving care of our brother. Arrangements were made by Macy & Son Funeral Directors.