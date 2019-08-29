John Yeadon 1930 - 2019

Johnnie Wade Yeadon, 89, passed away Thursday, August 29, 2019, at Vineyard Heights Assisted Living Center in McMinnville, Oregon. Johnnie was born March 29, 1930, to Elza Thomas and Mary Ann Yeadon on their farm in Sewellton, Kentucky. Johnnie was preceded in death by his parents and six siblings, Josie Yeadon-Rockwell, Joseph (Pat) Yeadon, Thomas Yeadon, Laurie Yeadon-Brown, Mary Yeadon-Stephens and Jimmie Yeadon.

In 1949, Johnnie and a friend left the hills of Kentucky in a Model T, working their way across the country in search of their fortunes. Eventually, they landed in the Pacific Northwest near Sheridan, Oregon. This is where Johnnie found his wife of 64 years, June Stillwell-Yeadon. They married on June 17, 1955, and began raising their family at their home in Amity, Oregon. Together they raised and are survived by five children, Linda Shilhanek and spouse, Roger Shilhanek, Patty Mangers and spouse, Dave Mangers (deceased), Karen Williams and spouse, Jim Williams, Pam Atiya and spouse, Hammett Atiya, Steven Yeadon and spouse, Lori Yeadon, and Margret Lee-Russell and spouse, Sherman Russell; along with 25 grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Throughout Johnnie's life he was an outdoorsman; hunting and fishing were some of his favorite things to do with friends and family. Johnnie worked many years as a heavy equipment operator in the Operating Engineers Local 701 Union. He also was a successful businessman, flipping houses before it was cool, orchard farmer and Christmas tree farmer. In 1967, Johnnie and June opened a drive-in restaurant in Amity, the J&J, and ran it successfully for seven years.

There are no plans for funeral or memorial services; the family wishes you only to remember the man you knew. John lived life large and did it his own way.