John Wesley Thomson 1949 - 2024

John Wesley Thomson, born March 11, 1949, passed away peacefully at 11:15 a.m. on November 26, 2024. A proud veteran, John served his country with honor in the United States Army during the Korean War from 1966 to 1969. His service was marked by dedication and bravery, qualities he carried throughout his life.

John was known for his humor, charm, and strength, traits that endeared him to his family and friends. He was a devoted father and grandfather, deeply loved by all his children and grandchildren. His legacy is carried on by his surviving family members, who remember him fondly for the joy and laughter he brought into their lives.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Leroy; his sister, Mary Jo; his stepson, Kel; and his grandchildren, Michael Radabaugh and Courtney Perry. Despite these losses, John remained a pillar of strength and resilience, offering support and love to those around him.

John's life was a testament to the power of kindness and the impact of a warm smile. His memory will be cherished by all who knew him, and his spirit will live on in the hearts of his family and friends.

Services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, December 9, at the Chapel of Macy & Son. Viewing will take place from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday, December 7, also at Macy & Son. To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.