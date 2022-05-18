John W. Jones Jr. 1931 - 2022

John Wayne Jones Jr., of McMinnville, Oregon, passed away May 18, 2022, at his son’s home in Goldendale, Washington. He was 91. John was born April 9, 1931, in Newberg, Oregon, to John Wayne Jones and Edith Myra (Kendall) Jones. He was raised on Chehalem Mountain as one of the Jones Boys, with his brothers, Bryce, Larry, and Darrel, and attended Newberg area schools.

While serving in the National Guard from 1948 to 1957, John married Amelia Walton in November of 1949. They had two sons, Steve and Randy. John worked for the Oregon Deptartment of Agriculture as a brand inspector and livestock police officer until 1977, while living in Stanfield, Roseburg, and Baker. John and Amelia then moved back to Newberg, and John worked at Prier Plumbing, Familian Northwest, and Home Depot.



John had many hobbies and interests, including 4-H leader, gold mining, camping, love of horses, mules and dogs, storytelling, and dancing. He passed on his love for horses and mules to his grandchildren and spent many hours with them at parades, rodeos and competitions over the years.



After his wife Amelia died in 2003, John started dancing at the McMinnville Grange Hall, where he met his second wife, Marjorie Prettyman. After marrying in 2007, they enjoyed their retirement together, and continued dancing until they had to stop due to health issues. When John and Marjorie married, John’s family grew with the addition of five daughters and their loving families. They had to learn a new language in order to figure out John’s country boy sayings. You could always count on John to have a great story or joke. Even if you knew he was pulling your leg, you would still walk away with a smile.



Preceding John in death were his parents; wife, Amelia; son, Randy; and brother, Bryce.



John is survived by his wife, Marjorie; son, Steve (Michel); grandchildren, JR, Tonya, and Jessica; three great-grandchildren; brothers, Darrel and Larry; stepdaughters, Cindy, Linda, Marjorie, Wendy, Shelly, and their families; and many nieces and nephews.



John will be buried at Newberg Friends Cemetery. A Celebration of Life for friends and family will be held at 1 p.m. June 11, 2022, at Jaquith Park Pavilion in Newberg.