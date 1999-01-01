John Larry Davis 1940 - 2020

On Christmas Day, 2020, our family lost the most caring, generous and loyal man you could ever ask for. John Larry Davis was born July 24, 1940, in Sanger, California. He was one of six siblings. He excelled at several sports, such as softball and bowling, and had many trophies. John also loved cars. Over the years, he owned many classics, including Corvettes, Mustangs and pickups. Sadly, along the way, he got some speeding tickets, too! He loved the time he spent delivering meals to the elderly with Meals on Wheels. John loved all animals, but especially his six pups. He also kept his outdoor friends like the birds and squirrels well fed. They were always under his watchful eye. His musical interests included Doo-Wop, Rock 'n' Roll, and Soul. He also loved model trains and had just set up his Christmas train, with care, for the holidays.

Left to mourn him are his wife of 30 years, Kathy; siblings-in law, Karen (Jeff), Mary Pat, Mark (Keri), and Chris (Guy); children, John (Lynette) and Jennifer; step-children, Michael (Kim) and Christine (Michael); grandkids, Jordan, Katelyn, Courtney, Katie, Mikey, Laura, Zack, Jarred and Coleman; great-grandkids, Everleigh and Kayleigh; nieces: Kelly, Kacee, Halee, Della-Rae and Kim Schmall; nephews, Caleb, Jameson, Kye, Spud, Shamus and Larry Floth.

John will be sorely missed by all who knew him.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Meals on Wheels or Homeward Bound Pets.