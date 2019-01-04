John L. Smith - 1941 - 2019

A viewing will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday, January 4, 2019, at Macy & Son. Services will be held for Johnny “John” Lee Smith, age 77, at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, at the Praise Assembly Church in McMinnville, Oregon. Interment will be at Willamette National Cemetery.

John was born May 7, 1941, in Commerce, Oklahoma, to Joe and Leora Smith. He passed January 1, 2019, in the comfort of his home in Carlton, Oregon.

John married Wendy Taurman on September 5, 1970, in McMinnville.

He is survived by his children, Michele Cushman (59), Michael Smith (57), Robert “Doug” Smith (45) and his wife Carol, Shalene Stevens (43) and her husband Glenn Stevens; and by his 10 grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

