John Clifton Jensen - 1941-2019

Cliff Jensen, longtime resident of Yamhill, Oregon, died Saturday, January 5, 2019, at his home. He was 77 years old.

Cliff was born September 24, 1941, to Daniel and Mary Jensen in Preston, Idaho. Cliff and his brothers, Robert and Don, moved with their family to Kennewick, Washington, and then to the family farm in Yamhill. Cliff spent his youth helping with the farm, working in construction, masonry and logging with his father. He was chapter president of the local FFA and traveled to the National FFA Convention in Kansas City, Missouri. Cliff graduated from Yamhill-Carlton High School in 1960.

He joined the Army National Guard right after high school and reported for basic training to Fort Ord in Monterey Bay, California. After basic training, Cliff spent four years in the Army National Guard and then served as a stake missionary for the Church of Latter-day Saints.

After growing up on the farm, Cliff moved to McMinnville, Oregon, and was hired at Field Emission Corporation, later acquired by Hewlett-Packard. Cliff worked in facilities and served as the safety coordinator, leading the building and seismic upgrades of the site. Cliff served on the McMinnville Fire Department for 10 years and was selected by his peers as Fireman of the Year in 1973.

Cliff was an avid hunter and traveled to Canada on several big-game hunts. One of his proudest achievements was the moose he took while on a hunt in 1974. It was named the "Largest Game Animal in North America" that year and he won the NRA's Leather Stocking Trophy as well. His moose is still scored near the top of the Boone and Crockett Record Book.

Cliff married his wife, Sherri, on September 11, 1976. They moved to Yamhill, where they continued the family farm and built their own home. Their daughter Julie was born in May of 1978 and their son Justin in May of 1983. Cliff enjoyed farming, spending time with his family and going on fishing, camping and hunting trips. He was a sports fan and enjoyed watching the Ducks' and Beavers' football games and attending Portland Trail Blazer games, as he was a season ticketholder for many years. You could often find Cliff down in his shop. It was there he restored a 1924 Ford Model T, which became his pride and joy. He drove his Model T in many parades and enjoyed showing off his car.

Cliff retired from Hewlett-Packard in 1997 and went into business for himself as a general contractor. He built and remodeled many homes and businesses in Yamhill County. One of his favorite jobs was moving and restoring the old Hutchcroft School, which now resides at the Yamhill Valley Heritage Center. Cliff volunteered his time to help rebuild the soap box derby car ramp at Yamhill City Park, and he enjoyed serving his community whenever he could.

Cliff is survived by his wife, Sherri; his brothers, Robert and Don; his children, Julie and Justin; and his grandchildren, Koby and Everett.

Viewing will be from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, January 17, at Macy & Son Funeral Home. Friends and family are invited to attend Cliff's funeral service at 10:00 a.m. Friday, January 18, 2019, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 7200 N.W. Pike Road, Yamhill, OR 97148. There will be a viewing prior to the service in the Relief Society room. Following the funeral, a luncheon will be provided at the church. Interment will follow the luncheon at Yamhill-Carlton Pioneer Memorial Cemetery, 6877 N.E. Fryer Road, Yamhill, OR. Memorial fund contributions can be made at any branch of First Federal Bank listed under J. Clifton Jensen Memorial Fund.

