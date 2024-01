John Arthur Neuschwanger 1945 - 2024

John Neuschwanger passed away January 9, 2024. As a loving husband, father, and grandfather, he enjoyed umpiring and earned recognition at the National Softball Hall of Fame.

John was preceded in death by his parents, Ivan and Edna Neuschwanger; and his sister, Dorothy Thompson.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Donna Neuschwanger; his daughter, Cari Dorsh, and her husband, Tom; and his four grandchildren, Peyton, Brody, Noah and Grace.