Jody Ann Davis-Wood, born June 8, 1964, in McMinnville, Oregon, passed away peacefully April 11, 2024, surrounded by her family. She is survived by her husband, Kenneth Wood; daughter, Dottie Wood; son, James Wood; three precious grandchildren; her mother, Elizabeth Davis; and two of her three siblings, Bryan Davis and Angila Davis-Smith. There well be a Celebration of Life from 3 to 5 p.m. June 1, at the LDS church in McMinnville.