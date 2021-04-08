Joanne (Hiatt) Stradley 1929 - 2021

Joanne (Hiatt) Stradley passed away peacefully of natural causes in her Yamhill, Oregon, home, lovingly attended by her son, Dan, and daughter-in-law, Linda. She was received into the welcoming arms of her Lord and Savior on April 8, 2021. She was 91, the third of five siblings born in Portland, Oregon, to Lester and Rachel Hiatt.

After graduating from Franklin High School, she met and married the love of her life, Donald Stradley, at her church; they shared nearly 70 years together before his passing in 2017.

She was the social butterfly of the family, always welcoming friends and family into her home, and serving youth, women and those with special needs for many years through her church. Her grandchildren were her delight, nine in all, and 19 great-grandchildren.

She is survived by one sister, Carol Six, age 98; her two children, Linda Hoard (David) and Dan Stradley (Linda); along with her numerous grand and great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She will be remembered with much love by all who knew her.

Services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, April 19, at the Chapel of Macy & Son. To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.