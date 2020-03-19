Joan S. Strickler Shaw 1925 - 2020

Joan S. (Strickler) Shaw, 95, of McMinnville, Oregon, died Thursday, March 19, 2020, after several months of declining health.

A retired school teacher and world traveler, she had been in all 50 states and more than 20 countries, ranging from an African safari to whale watching in Baja, Mexico.

She was preceded in death in 1993 by her husband, Eldon R. Shaw, who also was a longtime school teacher and traveler.

She is survived by four children; six grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren. After her husband’s death, much of her travel involved visiting children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, as well as taking them on trips.

Her children are Mary Maas (husband Bill) of McMinnville; Jim Shaw (Rosanne) of Boulder, Colorado; Dan Shaw (Kathleen) of Saline, Michigan; and Ted Shaw of Veneta. Grandchildren include Angela Mitzel (Kevin) of Saline; Jon Maas (Kim) of McMinnville; Matt Shaw (Jennie) of Seattle; Jason Shaw (Sachi) of North Haven, Connecticut; Janette Lennon (Mike) of Beaverton; and Joshua Shaw (Nell) of Columbia, South Carolina.

She was born February 17, 1925, in Enterprise, Oregon, the daughter of Walter and Golden Strickler. In the early years of World War II, she attended Oregon State University, where she met her husband, who was training there before serving in Europe. They were married in April of 1946, a week after he returned from the war.

After college, they lived in Wasco, La Grande and Coburg before moving to Junction City in 1962, where she held several teaching and administrative positions. She received her bachelor’s degree in education from Eastern Oregon College, her master’s degree from the University of Oregon, and her Doctorate in Education from OSU.

She was a longtime member of PEO, and for many years active in the Junction City United Methodist Church, including choir director and a member of the board. An avid reader and crossword puzzle player, she rarely missed "Jeopardy" on TV.

After her husband’s death, she moved to McMinnville to be near her daughter. In recent years, she lived at Brookdale Town Center, where she led exercise classes into her 90s.

Private family services are planned. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to a charity of choice. Her family would like to thank the employees at Brookdale Town Center for their kind and loving care. To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.