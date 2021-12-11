Jerry L. Ellenberger 1944 - 2021

Jerry L. Ellenberger passed away December 11, 2021, at his home in Dayton, Oregon.

He is survived by his three children, four grandchildren, and his brother, Michael.

Private interment at the Hopewell Church Cemetery is scheduled for Monday, December 20.

Enlisting in the Navy at 18, he served proudly stationed aboard the Essex-class Aircraft Carrier USS Bon Homme Richard. After his honorable discharge from the Navy, marriage and kids followed, as did a variety of career choices: building manufactured homes for Skyline, working for Archway Cookies, becoming a dispensing optician, managing the Edgecliff Motel in Lincoln City, as well as a position as an apartment manager in Newberg.

Since his retirement from Hospitality and Property Management, Jerry had been happily perfecting the art of keeping a reclining chair from floating away.

Jerry was 77 years old.

