Jeffrey Wright 1941 - 2019

Jeffrey Wright, of McMinnville, Oregon, passed away at home surrounded by family on August 1, 2019, his 78th birthday.

Jeff was born August 1, 1941, in Dayton, Oregon, to Robert and Marietta Wright. He attended and graduated from Dayton schools in 1959. He then went to OSU and majored in mathematics, later graduating with his master's. He worked and retired from the Sherwood School District after 31 years. Then he taught at Linfield College for 20 years as an adjunct professor in mathematics.

After college, Jeff married Karen Crook from Dayton; together they adopted three children, Angie, Jay and Missy Wright. In 1989, he met Sally Strand (Wright) and married her on June 17, 1991. They have been together for 30 years.

Jeff is survived by his wife, Sally; four children, Angie, Jay, Missy and Heidi; four grandchildren, Vincent, Allie, Jarrett and Zoey; and two sisters, Jinny and Sally.

Jeff was preceded in death by both his parents.

A celebration of Jeff's life will be held at 1:00 p.m. Sunday, August 11, at Dayton Pioneer Evangelical Church in Dayton, with Pastor Steve Hopper officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Dayton Pioneer Evangelical Church.

The family would like to thank the staff of Brighton Hospice and Life Care Center, as well as the many family and friends, for all of their care, understanding and compassion. Thank you all.