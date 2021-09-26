Jeffery Kent Morgan 1951 - 2021

Jeffery Kent Morgan, a longtime resident of Yamhill, Oregon, passed away peacefully on September 26, 2021, after a long battle with health conditions. He was 69 years old. Jeff was born October 21, 1951, in Newberg, Oregon, to Alice and Mel Kersey, who preceded him in death. Jeff and his wife, Brenda (Bee) Morgan, were married 38 years; they spent many years rescuing animals together.

Jeff was an incredibly hard-working man who retired from his lifelong career as a log truck driver, dump truck driver, and heavy machine operator.

He is survived by his wife, Brenda Morgan; son, Jason Burnim; daughter, Shirley Hays; and numerous other extended family members, including nieces and nephews who will greatly miss him and his ornery antics.

