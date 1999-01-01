Jeffery Allan Jones 1958 - 2022

Jeffery Allan Jones entered the world May 21, 1958, in McMinnville, Oregon. He lived his earliest years in Cove Orchard before moving to Yamhill. He attended Yamhill Carlton Grade School and graduated from Yamhill Carlton High School in 1976. He met Kimberley in 1991, and knew immediately that she and her little family, which included Jackelyn, Karrie and Matthew, were meant for him. He never acted as a stepparent but loved completely and selflessly. They waited many years to "make it official," marrying on December 28, 1998.

Jeff worked at many factory jobs near Yamhill, but his favorite was the maraschino cherry factory. He had a lifelong appreciation for them. He moved to Alaska and worked for the U.S. Forest Service as a tree thinner in remote areas before moving on to work on commercial crab and shrimp boats. His love of working outdoors followed him throughout his life in each place he lived, including Cove Orchard, Yamhill, McMinnville, Prince of Wales Island, Petersburg, Alaska, Mad River, California, and Halfway, Oregon. Jeff loved to make things grow and could often be found gardening or beautifying his surroundings by mowing or planting. He was always available to friends, neighbors and strangers to help out in any situation. He loved to play pool with his friends or relax around a fire.

He was a volunteer firefighter in Mad River and attended as many community events as he could. Jeff was a wonderful father and was thrilled to be a grandfather. His joy multiplied with the addition of several great-grandchildren in recent years. He leaves a legacy of love no one will ever forget.

Jeffery left us on June 11, 2022. He was preceded in death by his father, Cliff Jones. He leaves behind his loving wife, Kimberley; children, Jackelyn and Franklin Jackson of Mad River, California, Karrie Bell of Soldotna, Alaska, Matthew and Cassandra Bell of Mukilteo, Washington; mother, Ione Jones, and brother, David Jones, both of McMinnville; grandchildren, Samantha, Renee, Ryan, Alex, Grayson and Emma, who will be lost without him. He also leaves behind many more family, who are all affected so deeply.

Celebration of Life will be from 3 to 5 p.m. September 17, 2022, at McMinnville Senior Center, 2250 N.E. McDaniel Lane, McMinnville, Oregon 97128