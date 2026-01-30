By Jeb Bladine • President / Publisher • January 30, 2026 Tweet

Jeb Bladine: Minneapolis could become a flashback of history

Time will tell if the 2026 shootings of ICE protesters in Minneapolis will be a turning point for America.

Public response to the killings was deeper and more far-reaching than reactions to other Trump administration corruptions. Homicides of peaceful citizen protesters, on-screen for all to see, were flagrantly justified as defense against domestic terrorists, and en masse, Americans joined an emerging revolution.

Finally, the irresistible force of Trump’s executive powers struck an immovable object of citizen rebellion. People who previously were slow-boiling into oblivion began jumping from the pots; the sights and sounds and passion of that insurgence caused the president to back down and back off.

His political instincts were correct, but his disposition for crimes against democracy is unchanged. We can hope this reduction of MAGA heat to a temporary simmer does not attract frogs back into the water.

Whatchamacolumn Jeb Bladine is president and publisher of the News-Register. > See his column

For me, it was a flashback week. We all have various vivid memories baked in our brains, and this week took me time-traveling to some of those scenes.

n A hallway outside the McMinnville High School gymnasium on Nov. 22, 1963, hearing reports of President John F. Kennedy’s assassination; cottage stairs at a former tuberculosis hospital in the New York Adirondacks on July 20, 1969, sky-watching during man’s first steps on the moon; an Army barracks at Ford Ord, Calif., on May 4, 1970, during the aftermath of the Kent State shootings; glued to Senate Watergate hearings on TV from May to November 1973 in a small house on S.E. 93rd Street in Portland, a site now in the middle of I-205 near Division Street.

n My last golf game as a bachelor, early morning on May 22, 1982, at Michelbook Country Club, followed immediately by start-up of a great new life – not all our memories have national impact!

n A meeting room at McMinnville Community Center on Jan. 17, 1991, waiting for a group of people who never arrived as we all experienced initial bombing of the Persian Gulf War; a meeting room in the Oregon State Capitol on Sept. 11, 2001, watching destruction of the World Trade Center and related 9/11 atrocities; an Alaska Airlines jet in mid-flight from Dallas to Portland on March 15, 2020, learning that the world I knew hours before in Texas was turned upside down by the COVID-19 epidemic.

For us all, those and other shared memories are spotlights in a flood of personal remembrances of our own childhoods and subsequent ages, family, friends, play, work, ambitions, challenges, failures and successes. As some memories fade with age, others stay in place for whatever reason they became embedded in the first place.

On Jan. 24, 2026, at least metaphorically, I was on the streets of Minneapolis, watching live, slow-motion and freeze-frame images of Alex Pretti being killed by U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents.

Perhaps, history will look back on Alex Pretti — and the equally disturbing Jan. 7 killing of Renee Good under similar circumstances — as harbingers of renewed national sanity in America.

Jeb Bladine can be reached at jbladine@newsregister.com or 503-687-1223.