Jeanne Blackshear 1931 - 2021

Jeanne Blackshear, 89, passed away into the arms of Jesus on April 5, 2021, in McMinnville, Oregon..

She was born June 29, 1931, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, to Marie and Paul Carnes. She was six when the family moved to Los Angeles. She grew up with her sister Mary and brothers, Bob and Bill. She attended Culter Academy, Biola College and George Fox. After attending George Fox, she went home and soon married her husband, Douglas Blackshear, on December 15, 1954. They started their family with twin girls, another daughter, and two sons.

She couldn’t get Newberg out of her mind, and the family soon moved to Newberg, Oregon, in 1964. She worked with Ron Willcuts Construction for years and other various jobs and retired from Cascade Steel years later.

Doug and Jeanne retired to Depoe Bay, Oregon, and enjoyed the beach life for 25 years. When Doug passed away, Jeanne moved to McMinnville to be close to family.

Jeanne was preceded in death by her husband, Douglas; and two grandsons, John and Hap. She is survived by daughters, twins Patricia Buck (Rex) of Carlton, and Peggi Upperman (Lee) of Newberg, and Paula Cray of Hollister, California; sons, Douglas Blackshear Jr. of Carlton, and Steven Blackshear (Nancy) of Triangle Lake, Oregon; 13 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. April 30, at the Chapel of Macy & Son. Private burial will be at Valley View Cemetery in Newberg. To leave online condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.