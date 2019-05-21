Jean Elaine Mansour - 1937 - 2019

In Loving Memory

Jean Elaine Mansour was a wife, mother, sister and grandmother. She was born in the winter of 1937 in Des Plaines, Illinois. In 1958, she met the love of her life, and married NS Bill Mansour in Berlin, Wisconsin. Jean, a dedicated wife and mother, first and foremost, treasured her husband and children and embraced every moment with them.

On May 21, 2019, she joined her son, Mike, and many family members and friends in Heaven. She will be sorely missed and is survived by her husband, Bill Mansour; two sons, Barry and Steve; and their wives, and Mike’s wife, Donna.

Jean’s life was a rare combination of someone who had a love of life and a firm understanding of what was important — the simplicity of living a life with God as the focus with those she loved. Jean enjoyed hiking, puzzles, white water rafting, camping, gardening, calligraphy, cooking, hosting internationals and traveling. She loved wild Dogwoods.

All who loved her dearly will never forget her infectious smile, tenacity, wit, charm, talents and undying love for them.

Please join us in celebrating her life at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, June 8, at Creekside Community Church, 333 N.E. Evans St., McMinnville, OR 97128.

As an expression of (love) and sympathy, memorial donations may be made to one of Jean’s favorite charities: Corban University, World Vision or Bethlehem Bible College. To leave online condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com