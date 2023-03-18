Jean Brooks 1936 - 2023

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Jean Brooks, a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend. Jean passed away peacefully on March 18, 2023, at the age of 86. She was born August 16, 1936, in Heppner, Oregon, to Glen “Gus” Augustus Wilson and Emma Christina (Christian) Wilson. Jean graduated from Dayton High School in 1953.

In 1971, Jean married Jack Brooks, and they were happily married for 52 years. Together they lived in Southern California for 18 years; after leaving Montgomery Ward, where Jack worked for 32 years, they moved to Bend, followed by Hood River, and ultimately settled in McMinnville, Oregon, to be closer to their family.

Jean had many passions and interests. She loved to travel and took many trips to Cabo San Lucas and Hawaii. One of her favorite trips was her month-long tour of Europe with Jack. In her free time, Jean loved golfing, gardening, playing the piano and watching Blazers' games. But most of all, Jean enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and took delight in preparing delicious meals for them. She deeply loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was the most loyal supporter at her grandkids’ sporting events. Jean had a strong Christian faith and was an active member of Church on the Hill and her Bible study group.

Jean is survived by her loving husband, Jack Brooks; children, Brad Allen, Pam Allen, and Craig (Teresa) Allen; stepchildren, Kim Brooks and Craig Brooks; brother, Wil Wilson; as well as her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Jean was predeceased by her stepson, Martin Brooks; her brother, Densil Wilson; and her parents, Gus and Emma Christina Wilson.

Jean will be deeply missed by her family, friends and all who knew her. We invite you to join us in celebrating Jean's life at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 1, 2023, at Church on the Hill, 700 N.W. Hill Road, McMinnville. The service will be arranged by Macy & Son Funeral Directors. To leave online condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com.