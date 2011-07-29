Jason Carl Schindelar 1971 - 2019

Jason Carl Schindelar was born May 28, 1971, at the U.S. Army base at Augsburg, Germany, to John and Joan Schindelar. The family settled in McMinnville, Oregon, in 1975. Jason attended school in McMinnville and graduated from Mac High in the Class of 1990. He enjoyed pottery and played football as well as track and field.

Jason was known for his sense of humor and infectious, gregarious laugh. He was a social butterfly and people loved to be around him. He maintained many close friendships that continued from childhood throughout his life.

He had his first date with the love of his life, Amanda, on July 29, 2011, at 9:00 p.m. The two became best friends and fell deeply in love. Jason became stepfather to her three young children and helped raise them into the fine young people they are today. Jason and Amanda were wed this last October 27 in a beautiful celebration, surrounded by family and friends.

Jason was a dedicated fan of college football, always rooting for Linfield and Ohio State. He loved being on the sidelines at football games, and served on the Linfield football team's water crew for over 25 years.

He was a person with a real passion for life. He loved punk rock music, and was an avid concert goer. He was an adventurous eater with a taste for fine foods, but always had a weakness for a good ol' Costco dog. He was the grill-master of the family, with smoked meats being his specialty. The entire family will miss his Korean steak in particular.

Jason loved the outdoors. Summers were spent camping, spending the day at local top-secret swimming holes, and rock hounding on the Willamette River with family and friends.

He earned his Associate Degree in welding and metal fabrication from Chemeketa in 2014. He found his true calling as a caregiver for physically and developmentally disabled adults. His compassion, kind heart, and ability to care so well for others made caregiving a natural fit, and he was dedicated to enriching the lives of his clients.

Jason is survived by his wife, Amanda; his sons, Max and Frank; his daughter, Althea; his parents, John and Joan; his brother and sister-in-law, Scott and Adrienne; his nephews, Blake and Micah; and his Uncle Randy and Aunt Tammy.

A Celebration of Life was held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, December 21, at the Leslie Lewis Pavilion at the Yamhill County Fairgrounds. All members of the community were welcome to attend.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to the Linfield Athletic Department Top Cat Club to support football and soccer programs. To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.