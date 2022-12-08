Janice Louise (Holter) Hurty 1939 - 2022

On December 8, 2022, Jan Hurty, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away after her long battle with Parkinson’s. She was able to be cared for at home, surrounded by loved ones.

Born July 19, 1939, to Arthur and Alice Holter in Corvallis, Oregon, she was their youngest, with her two beloved older sisters, Norma Jean Larkin and Donna Kundert. After graduating from Corvallis High School in 1957, she married Dale Hilderbrand and gave birth to five children, Gina Bressler, Dale Dean Hilderbrand, Jeffrey Hilderbrand, Ronnie Allen Hilderbrand (died just after birth), and Lisa Roberts. Jan and Dale divorced in 1986, and she married Alan Hurty, from Carlton, Oregon, in August of 1988. Jan and Alan were married for 34 years at the time of her passing, and she was loved by his children as well, Wayne Hurty, John Hurty, and Rachel Hurty. Altogether, she had 21 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren.

Throughout her life, Jan was employed at various locations, including the Whiteside Theater, Mutual Produce, the OSU Seed Laboratory, Newport First Baptist Church and Ray’s Food Service.

She was an ambitious woman, having many hobbies: gardening, painting ceramics, cooking, entertaining, talking with people and being an adventuresome wife and a fun-loving grandmother. She loved to walk in the outdoors, and never required an official occasion to dress up in something snazzy.

Those close to Jan who have been left behind after her passing will truly experience sorrow at the loss of her life here on earth. But there is also a true joy that she has been released from her frail, ailing body, and is now in the presence of her Savior, Jesus Christ.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, December 15, 2022, at Grace Baptist Church in Carlton, Oregon. Committal service to be held at 1 p.m. December 16, 2022, at Bellfountain Cemetery, Bellfountain, Oregon. To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.