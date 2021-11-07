Janet Alice Cosgrove 1940 - 2021

Janet Alice Cosgrove joined her one true love, late husband Patrick Cosgrove, on November 7, 2021. She was at home, surrounded by loving family at her side. She was 80 years old.

Janet was born December 25, 1940, in Waupaca, Wisconsin, to parents Wilbur and Eleanor Read. She married Patrick Cosgrove on October 23, 1959, in Lincoln, Nebraska. In 1964, they made their way to Oregon, where they raised their family on a small farm in Yamhill and had lived ever since. She enjoyed spending time surrounded by family and standing by Pat's side as they bred and raced thoroughbred horses since the 1980s. She spent many years as the secretary at Yamhill Carlton High School until she began working for the Yamhill Post Office in the early 1980s and retired in 2002.

Janet is survived by daughter, Vicki Cosgrove-Cubel (Charlie); son, Michael (Heidi); siblings, Judith Boissevain, Joan Cosgrove (Robert), Joyce Peterson, Jim Read (Jo'elle), Steve Ohlrogge, Don Rogers (Lynn) and Kay Rogers; as well as six granddaughters; and five great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by husband, Patrick Cosgrove; son, Bill Cosgrove; and brother, Fred Rogers.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.