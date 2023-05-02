Jan Paul Fox 1940 - 2023

Jan Paul Fox, 83, of McMinnville, Oregon, passed away December 17, 2023. He was born September 20, 1940, in Des Moines, Iowa, to Cecil and Erma Fox. He grew up in Hillsboro, Oregon, and graduated from Hillsboro High School in 1958.



Jan had a long, distinguished career as a firefighter, using his strong leadership skills to work his way up the ranks at the McMinnville Fire Department. He began his career in 1962, and retired in 1993 as Assistant Fire Chief.



Jan had great patience and respect for his family and friends. He had a wonderful sense of humor and entertained many with his funny stories and jokes. He loved spending time with his loved ones. Jan loved gardening and taking care of his home, spending hours in his yard. He also enjoyed his weekly poker games with his buddies.



Jan met his wife, Shirley, in McMinnville, and they married on July 10, 1974.

Jan is survived by his son, Kurt Paul; sister, Carol Long; stepson, Scott Eide; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. He was preceded in death by his son, Bradley Paul, and daughter, Kimberly Renee, who died in 1963 and 1992, respectively, due to Cystic Fibrosis. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Bob Burgess; sister, Naomi Shorr; brother, Dave Fox; and his beloved wife, Shirley Fox, who passed away on January 7, 2023.



A graveside memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, January 26, 2024, at Mountainside Cemetery, 17675 S.W. Hillsboro Hwy. A reception will follow from 1 to 3 p.m. at the McMinnville Fire Department Community Room, located at 175 N.E. First Street, McMinnville, OR 97128.



In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Wounded Warrior Project in memory of Jan Paul Fox.