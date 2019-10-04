October 4, 2019 Tweet

James Newcomb - 1936-2019

James “Jim” Newcomb, 83, of John Day, Oregon, died Monday, September 30, 2019, at Cinnabar Adult Foster Home in Mount Vernon, Oregon. At his request, no service is planned.

Jim was born May 3, 1936, in Greeley, Colorado, to parents Thomas and Katherine Newcomb. His family moved from Colorado to Great Falls, Montana, when he was young, and he graduated high school there in 1954. He then moved to the Willamette Valley in 1972, living mostly in McMinnville, Oregon, until retiring in 1999 to Mount Vernon and John Day.

Jim married Fern Rowland Brown in Port Angeles, Washington, in 1978. Between them, they had five children.

After many years with Carlton Nursery in Dayton, Oregon, Jim launched J.R. Newcomb Construction in McMinnville. He ran a successful business there until his retirement. Before he moved, Jim was an active member in the Fraternal Order of the Knights of Pythias Diana Lodge #63.

Retiring to the John Day area fulfilled a lifelong dream to live in cattle country. He will be remembered for his sense of humor; for lending a helping hand, tool or equipment from his former shop on Laycock Creek Road; and for crafting custom cabinetry and furniture.

He was preceded in death by his son, Stan Newcomb; parents, Thomas and Katherine Newcomb; brothers, Walter, Frank and Thomas Newcomb; and father-in-law, Jerry Rowland.

Jim is survived by his beloved wife of 41 years, Fern Newcomb of John Day; children, Liesel O’Hagan and family of Denver, Colorado, Susan Newcomb of Seattle, Washington, Jerry Brown and family of Dundee, Oregon, and Karen Brown and family of John Day; brother, Bradford Newcomb of Belt, Montana; sister, Lynn Shanks of Great Falls; five grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

For those who would like to make a donation in memory of Jim, the family suggests Blue Mountain Hospice through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home and Cremation Services, PO Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com