James N. Pierson - 1947 - 2019

James N. Pierson was born in 1947 to Newton and Ruth Heitbly Pierson Johnson in Big Timber, Montana. The family moved to Shepherd, Montana, where he attended school, graduating in 1966. He attended Montana State University, graduating with a degree in construction. He joined the Marine Corps and served in Okinawa during the Vietnam War. Jim then began his 40-plus years in the construction field, retiring in 2012.

Jim married Michele Holly Smith in 1977. She passed away in 1994. He then married Barbara Perro Martin in 1995. They relocated to Oregon in 1998.

Jim enjoyed many activities with many friends both in Oregon and Montana.

Jim is survived by his wife, Barbara.

Son, Matt Pierson (Kelli Philips) of Commerce City, Colorado: “My dad was a man of faith, loyalty and love who showed compassion for everyone who entered his life. He was a visionary who transformed this world with his love of construction and woodworking. The lessons he taught me will forever linger, especially his words 'Hey, man, pull my finger.' I wish him the best as he moved along; his spirit will guide me through this world and beyond.”

Son, Barry Smith of Billings, Montana: “He had an enthusiastic laugh and was a dad to me when he didn’t have to be. We had many wonderful adventures together.”

Son, Josh Martin (Meagan, Remi, Hudson) of Billings: “He always made sure I knew how much he loved me.”

Forever daughter-in-law, Tyna Smith (Austin) Billings: “He was a great father-in-law and Austin loved his time teaching Papa how to play 'Magic'."

Granddaughter Kristyna Smith (Dylan Price) of Portland, Oregon: “I loved Papa’s Hollandaise sauce, big bear hugs and sloppy cheek kisses.”

Sister, Caroline Hyhre; nephews, Thor and Grant Hyhre; mother-in-law, Dee Perro; step-sister-in-law, Linda Johnson and family; brothers-in-law, Ed and Joe (Alison) Perro and Norm Ouellette (Donna), whom he took under his wing.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Michele; sister, Anne; step-father, Arnold Johnson; step-brother, Steve Johnson; nephews, Dan and Jeff Johnson; and father-in-law, Ed Perro.

At his request, there will be no funeral or memorial. Donations may be made in his name to Montana State University or Fisher House Foundation. To leave online condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com