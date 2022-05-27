James Edward O'Riley 1939 - 2022

James Edward O'Riley, born July 12, 1939, in Hopkins, Missouri, to Virgil and Geraldine (Ulmer) O'Riley, also from Hopkins, has died after a longtime illness. At around age 10, James Edward and parents moved to Willamina, Oregon, in the late 1940s. In late 1950s, James joined the Army for a few years. After the Army, he became a teacher, marrying Maria Elena and settling in Chula Vista, San Diego County, California. where he remained the rest of his life.

He is survived by his wife, Maria Elena; four sons, Alan (Las Vegas) Robert (Denver), Phillip and Nelson (San Diego); and cousin, Roger in Willamina.