James (Jim) Owen Strean 1965 - 2020

James (Jim) Owen Strean passed away December 25, 2020. He attended Sheridan High School. Jim loved music and the outdoors. Jim is survived by his daughter, McKenzie Strean of Ridgefield, Washington; his father, Kenneth Strean of Dundee, Oregon; his mother, Patricia Strean of Amity, Oregon; and his sister, Shari Ohmer-Strean of Salem, Oregon.